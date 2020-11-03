1/1
Marge L. Rogers
Marge L. Rogers

Born: June 5, 1933; in East Dundee, IL

Died: October 30, 2020; in Naperville

Marge L. Rogers (nee Popp), age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, formerly of McHenry and Crystal Lake, IL, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sunrise of Naperville. She was born on June 5, 1933 in East Dundee, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

For service times and a complete obituary please visit visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630)355-0213



Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
NOV
4
Service
10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
