Marge L. Rogers
Born: June 5, 1933; in East Dundee, IL
Died: October 30, 2020; in Naperville
Marge L. Rogers (nee Popp), age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, formerly of McHenry and Crystal Lake, IL, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sunrise of Naperville. She was born on June 5, 1933 in East Dundee, IL.
