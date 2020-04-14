Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Margie B. Koffend


1946 - 2020
Margie B. Koffend Obituary
Margie B. Koffend

Born: December 12, 1946 in Chicago, IL

Died: April 10, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Margie B. Koffend, age 72 of Crystal Lake formerly of Cary passed away April 10, 2020 at her home. She was born December 12, 1946 in Chicago, the daughter of Gustaw and Helen Kostman.

Margie is survived by her children: Laura Ruddle and Kristy (Matthew) Adams, her grandchildren: Caitlin Ruddle, Cassie Ruddle, Rylee Adams and Taylor Adams. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson Jeffery Brauer as well as three sisters and two brothers.

There will be a memorial gathering announced at a later date.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
