Marjorie Lois Higby
Marjorie Lois Higby, 83, of Lexington passed away at 1:20 pm Friday, August 30. 2019.
She was born June 30, 1936 in Jerusalem, New York, the daughter of Albert and Frances Simmons Hammond. She married Charles Leroy Higby on December 29, 1955.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Theresa Higby of Cove, AR, Georgia (Joe) Saucedo of Marengo, IL, Mark (Dorothy Bangle) Higby of Mercer, WI, Daryl (Melissa) Higby of Crystal Lake, IL, Tim (Sandy) Higby of Mena, AR, Julie (Dan) Vara of Lexington, IL, and Gene (Wendy) Higby of AL; sixteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Amos (Laura) Hammond of Penn Yan, NY; one sister-in-law, Lena Hammond of Charlestown, IN; and her 13 year old cat, Orion.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years; her parents; seven brothers, two sisters; one son, Aaron; and one grandchild, Billy.
Marjorie loved her gardening, cooking, Bingo and her birds.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Services will take place September 15, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary in Cary, IL.
Memorials may be made to the family.
To view Marjorie's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.eastlawnmemorial.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 5, 2019