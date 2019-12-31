|
Margot Susan Pappas
Born: August 19, 1964; in Yuma, AZ
Died: December 22, 2019; in Wonder Lake, IL
Margot Susan Pappas (nee Korcal), 55, passed away peacefully in her home on December 22, 2019.
Margot was born in Yuma, Arizona on August 19, 1964. She moved to West Dundee with her family in the late 1970?s. Margot was a 1982 graduate of Dundee Crown High School. She was an intelligent, calm, and caring woman who dedicated her life to the care of others as a registered nurse. Margot graduated Elgin Community College with a Degree in Nursing in 1985 and later received her Bachelor's in Nursing from Lewis University. During her accomplished career, she cared for patients at the Elgin Mental Health Hospital, the Memorial Medical Center in Woodstock, and spent over 20 years as a registered nurse on the Medical Surgical floor with Centegra Hospital in Woodstock. She also spent five years as a Hospice nurse with Journey Care in which she dedicated herself to ensuring a peaceful transition for those in end of life care. Margot married Louis Pappas on October 15, 1988 and enjoyed a marriage of great mutual respect and deep devotion. Her great joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She was an attentive and loving mother to her two daughters, Angeline and Pauline. In a nod to her German heritage, her grandchildren fondly called her Oma.
Margot made the world a more beautiful place with her hobbies of gardening, antiquing, refinishing vintage wooden furniture, and needlepoint. She could often be found watching the Chicago Cubs, reading a Stephen King novel, or listening to her favorite Beatles or Queen records.
Eventually, after a ten-year battle with Huntington's Disease, Margot required the same care she had so selflessly provided to others over her long career. Margot passed as she intended to, peacefully, at home, and surrounded by her husband and daughters.
She is survived by her husband Louis Pappas; daughters Angeline Pappas (Sean Damiano) and Pauline Pappas (Ben Ferris); her grandchildren, Sontino Damiano, Giovanni Damiano, and Louis Damiano; and her siblings Denice Korcal, Thomas Korcal, and Joseph Korcal. She is predeceased by her parents, Uta and Jim Korcal.
A Memorial Gathering is scheduled for January 4th 2020 at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin and Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave Woodstock, IL from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Huntington's Disease Society of America in the hopes that no one else needs to experience the loss of their Margot.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019