Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Pentecostal Church
309 N. Division
Harvard, IL
1927 - 2019
Maria J. Garza Obituary
Maria J. Garza

Born: June 25, 1927

Died: August 10, 2019

Maria J. Garza, 92, of Harvard passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 25, 1927, in Mexico to Arturo and Antonia (De La Rosa) Salinas. On July 12, 1957, Maria married Vicente H. Garza. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2010.

Maria was a member of the New Life Pentecostal Church in Harvard. Her true passion was spending time with her family and friends. She became a second mother to many around the community, and will be deeply missed by all the lives that she has touched.

Survivors include her children Miguel Garza of St. Paul, MN, Vicente (Mary) Garza of Woodstock, Roberto (Dora) Garza of Markham, Arturo (Wendy) Garza of Woodstock, Asucena Garza (Brian Paul) of Harvard, Rosa (Garza) Luna of Woodstock, Oscar (Barb) Garza of Woodstock, Sandra (Thomas) Kennedy of Woodstock, Blanca (Christopher) Hemesath of Harvard, Fernando (Debbie) Garza, and George S. Garza both of Harvard; 34 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; siblings Margarto (Maria Elena) De La Rosa of Piedras Negras, Mexico, Rosa Maria Guajardo of Mexico, and Estella (Evaristo) Castellon of Uvalde, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Vincente H. Garza; and family members Alma G. Garza, Patrick Farrell, Jose Garza, and Mela Gomez.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday August 14, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at New Life Pentecostal Church, 309 N. Division, Harvard. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Woodstock.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
