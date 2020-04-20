Maria Kryvenko Maria Kryvenko, age 84, of Mt. Prospect, IL, passed away Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 in Arlington Heights, IL. Beloved wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Heidi (Dave) Fusaro and Ola Kryvenko; cherished grandmother of Michael (Christy) Jusk, Jason (Ashley) Jusk, Joey Crisara, Christine (Mark) Altstiel, and David (Elizabeth) Fusaro; proud great-grandmother of Jaxon and Elliana Jusk, Henry Altstiel, and Nora Fusaro. Maria was President of St. Pokrowy UkrainianOrthodox Church for 10 years. A private Funeral Service will be held for the family at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60630, with Entombment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Maria's online tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 20, 2020.