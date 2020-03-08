|
|
Marian J. Wleklinski
Born: March 19, 1946; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 2, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Marian J. Wleklinski, age 73, of McHenry, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital.
She was born March 19, 1946, in Chicago to John and Laura (Niemaszyk) Kasperski. She married Gary Wleklinski on June 15, 1968, at St. Hyacinth Basilica in Chicago.
Marian and her late husband, Gary Sr. were residents of the McHenry / Crystal Lake area for over 30 years, formerly of Roselle. She started her career as a registered nurse, receiving her diploma from St. Mary of Nazareth in Chicago. She worked at several hospitals including St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago and St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates. Marian ended her career working at Humana and Zurich North America Insurance Companies.
Marian loved to travel with her family and was a great baker, often making Kolacky for her family and friends. She was a doting grandmother to her 3 grandchildren and a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include two children, Michele (John) Carbonara and Gary Wleklinski Jr.; three grandchildren, Caroline Carbonara, Cole Wleklinski, and Mack Wleklinski; her sister, Judy (Wesley) Hoppenrath; three brothers, Stanley (Janice) Kasperski, Daniel (Paulette) Kasperski, and Kenneth (Laura) Kasperski; sisters-in-law, Therese Kasperski and Elizabeth Wleklinski; and brother-in-law, James Sr. (the late Ruth) Wleklinski.
She is preceded in death by her brother, John.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
Visitation will resume from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, before proceeding to the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Burial will be in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Marian on her tribute wall.
Donations can be made to and/or The American Liver Foundation.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2020