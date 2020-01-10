Northwest Herald Obituaries
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Rd.
Cary, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
410 First St.
Cary, IL
Marianne Anderson


1929 - 2020
Marianne Anderson Obituary
Marianne Anderson

Born: August 16, 1929

Died: January 8, 2020

Marianne Anderson, age 90 of Cary passed away January 8, 2020. She was born August 16, 1929 in Chicago, the daughter of Bernard and Anna Hamill.

Marianne is survived by her children: Richard (Sylvia) Anderson, Barb Dudzik and Karen (Greg) Quid, her grandchildren: Jacob Dudzik, Zach Dudzik, Ryan (Nicole) Quid, Katie (Brandon) Connell and Lindsay Quid, and her great grandchildren: Macy, Addie, Julian, Taylor, Maya and Elliott. She is preceded in death by her husband Lennart Anderson and her sister Bernadette Phillips.

Marianne worked for Kemper Insurance in Long Grove for 25 years. She was a very active member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church where she was a lay minister and member of the choir. She was a member of Cary and Fox River Grove Senior Citizens. A special thanks to the staff and residents at Three Oaks Assisted Living for their loving care and treating her like family.

There will be a visitation for Marianne on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. A Funeral Mass will be offered for Marianne on Monday, January 13th at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St. Cary at 10:30 AM and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.

Memorials would be appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice or Ss. Peter & Paul Church.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
