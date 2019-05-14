|
|
Marianne Brenner
Born: May 30, 1932
Died: May 12, 2019
Marianne Brenner, age 86, of Fox River Grove, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born May 30, 1932 in Germany, the daughter of Joseph and Maria Brenner.
Marianne is survived by her daughters: Annette (Peter) Krammer and Christina Brenner. She is preceded in death by her husband Eugen Brenner and a brother Alfred (Magda) Brenner.
There will be a gathering at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 First St., Cary on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to .
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 14, 2019