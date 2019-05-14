Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Brenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Brenner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marianne Brenner Obituary
Marianne Brenner

Born: May 30, 1932

Died: May 12, 2019

Marianne Brenner, age 86, of Fox River Grove, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born May 30, 1932 in Germany, the daughter of Joseph and Maria Brenner.

Marianne is survived by her daughters: Annette (Peter) Krammer and Christina Brenner. She is preceded in death by her husband Eugen Brenner and a brother Alfred (Magda) Brenner.

There will be a gathering at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 First St., Cary on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to .

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now