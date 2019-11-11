|
|
Marie A. Blaho
Born: May10, 1928; in Buffalo, NY
Died: Nov3, 2019; Woodstock, IL
Marie A Blaho (n e Ackerman, age 91, died peacefully in her sleep.
She was preceded in death by her son Gilbert and husband Stephen Sr.
Marie leaves behind 3 sons; Stephen Jr., Donald (Becky), Alden (Kathleen), 8 grandchildren; Dani, Adam, Kelsey, Julia, Finn, Anton, Mackenzie, Madison, two great grandchildren; River and Maya, nieces and nephews.
We are thankful for all who attended Marie at Valley Hi. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 503 W Jackson St. Woodstock, IL 60098 are appreciated.
Service November 15, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019