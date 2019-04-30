Marie A. Fettes



Born: December 14, 1925; in Burlington, IL



Died: April 28, 2019; in Huntley, IL



Marie A. Fettes, 93, of Huntley passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home.



She was born Dec. 14, 1925 in Burlington, the daughter of Fred and Anna (Huneberg) Backhaus. Marie married Lawrence Fettes, Sr. on Dec. 14, 1940 in Hampshire. Marie was a lifelong resident of Huntley and very active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Altar & Rosary, and the American Legion Auxiliary #678. She also belonged to NOLA's Group, Home Extension, the Huntley Senior Citizens and was active in Huntley bowling leagues and was an avid bingo player and Cubs fan. Marie loved traveling and never missed her Wheel of Fortune. She cherished her time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all.



Surviving are her children; Lawrence Jr. (RuthAnn), John (Marilyn), James (Elda Lou), Barbara (Rodger) Brandt, Eugene (Naomi), Catherine (Michael) Roberts, Donna (Rick) Yurs, Susan (Joe) Johnas; 24 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Diedrick, Onie Lupkes, Evelyn Callahan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Lawrence Sr. on May 25, 1993; and sister, Mabel Perrin.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Huntley.



Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 8 pm and will continue on Friday prior to mass from 9 to 10 am.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Bldg. Fund or Huntley American Legion.



Information (847) 669-5111 or visit online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019