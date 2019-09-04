Northwest Herald Obituaries
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
701 N Lake. Ave.
Twin Lakes, WI
View Map
Marie Anne Thonn


1932 - 2019
Marie Anne Thonn Obituary
Marie Anne Thonn

Born: May 13, 1932

Died: September 1, 2019

Marie Anne Thonn, age 87 of Twin Lakes, WI, died September 1, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1932 in Chicago, IL, to the late John and Stephanie (Parat) Olinski. In 1951, Marie married Tully V. LaTessa, the father of her three eldest children. On January 14, 1960, she was united in marriage to Carl W. Thonn, who preceded her in death. She was the former owner of the Old Bridge Tavern in McHenry, IL. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, WI where she was a member of the choir and Arimatheans.

During her life, Marie was devoted to and involved with St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she acted as Treasurer of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, was a member of the St. Mary's Ladies Club, and gave home communion to fellow parishioners. Marie's faith was an important part of her life. She was also a former member of the Red Hat Women's club, and loved music, playing cards, and crocheting. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she enjoyed spending time with her large family.

Marie is survived by her eight children: Robert (Linda) LaTessa, Lyn (Mark) Ott, Mark (Maureen) LaTessa, Mary Beth (Greg) Schneider, Peg (Bill) Neumann, Bill Thonn, Eileen (Jeff) Rohn and Christina (Ken) Johnson. Sister to Ronald Dolan. Grandmother of 17 and Great Grandmother of 21 with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her brother John Olinski, sister Helen Brown, sister Eugenia Schaul and grandson Adam LaTessa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday Sept 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Catholic Church 701 N Lake. Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Burial will be at Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood Funeral 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation also Thursday from 9:30AM until 10:30AM at the funeral home . Memorials in her name can be made to or St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
