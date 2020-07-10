Marie Elizabeth Dalton
Born: October 18, 1933
Died: June 20, 2020
Marie Elizabeth Dalton, of McHenry Illinois, passed away peacefully at Parke Pointe nursing home in Morris Illinois on June 20th 2020. She was born October 18th 1933 to Steve and Jean Stattman.
Marie was married to John Dalton on September 15th 1954 and is survived by her three sons Jack (Cindy) Dalton from Morris, Mike (Janice) Dalton from McHenry, and Dave (Diann) Dalton from Wonder Lake. She also had 6 grandchildren Nicole Lindsay, Karen Dalton, Stacy Dalton, Steven Dalton, Matt Dalton and Dylan Dalton as well as 12 great grandchildren. She has one living step brother, Ken Stattman, from Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her father and mother, Steve Stattman and Jean Mazerka.
Marie had been living in McHenry for over 50 years and she knew a lot of people in the area. She owned Marie Dalton secretarial services in McHenry in the 1970s and she was a manager at Gold Standard Liquors. She loved to golf with her husband, sons and friends. She loved to call her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren on their birthdays and sing happy birthday to them without fail.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service is planned for the immediate family and a celebration of life will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Hospice.