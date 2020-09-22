1/
Marie E. Schuler
Marie E. Schuler

Born: July 20, 1926; in Addison, IL

Died: September 17, 2020; in Woodstock, IL.

Marie E. Schuler, age 94, passed away September 17, 2020 in Woodstock, IL.

She was born on July 20, 1926 in Addison, IL to Louis Charles and Mary (Oestman) Papenbrok. She married the late Frank Schuler on April, 28, 1945.

Marie was married to Frank for 59 wonderful years. She enjoyed helping him around their family farm, mowing and gardening. She loved knitting making sweaters, blankets and Afghans for her family. She loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by her loving family.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Schuler Sr. and daughter Eileen (Larry) Guthrie; grandchildren, Tom Schuler Jr., Donna (Chris) Gibbons, Danny (Tonya) Schuler and Eugene (Margarite) Schuler; great-grandchildren, Leanna, Emily, Tyler, Raevyn, Daniel, Haylee, Jasmine, Nathan, Audrey, Lane, Brandon, Jacob; great-great-grandchild Elijah, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank, a son Eugene on March 29, 2014, six sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00am until the 1:00pm service at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Youth Activities 1601 Garfield Rd. Harvard IL 60033.

For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
