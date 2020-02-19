|
|
Marie Ericson
Born: November 23, 1951; in Elgin, IL
Died: February 12, 2020; in Lake in the Hills, IL
Marie "Micki" Ericson, 68, of Lake in the Hills, passed away in her home surrounded by family on February 12, 2020. She was Born, November 23, 1951 in Elgin, IL to Ralph and Dorothy Dehmlow.
She is survived by her husdand Paul and a daughter Traci Brainard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Victor.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Windridge Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will follow at Windridge memorial park. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services in the chapel. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to National MS Society, 525 W Monroe St #1510, Chicago, IL 60661.
Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Service is in care of arrangements for information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020