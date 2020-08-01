Marie Gebbie-Kemper Adkins



Born: March 25, 1931



Died: July 21, 2020



Marie Gebbie-Kemper Adkins died peacefully on July 21, 2020 in Port Charlotte FL at the age of 89.



Marie is survived by her husband Richard Kemper; children, Mari jo Chamberlain of Port Charlotte FL, Nancy Cwynar of Punta Gorda FL and Christian Gebbie of Chicago IL. Marie is preceded in death of her two sons: Thomas Gebbie and Michael Gebbie. Marie is also survived by her siblings, William Adkins of Troy OH and Jean Franz of Piqua OH. Marie is preceded in death of her siblings; Ernestine Schmelzl, Curtis Adkins, Kathleen Clay and Drexel Adkins. Marie had plenty of nieces and nephews that will remember her as a kind, thoughtful Aunt.



Marie was born on March 25, 1931 to Kate and Robert Adkins. She relocated from Ohio to the Chicago area with her late husband Lawrence Gebbie and raised her 5 children in Elk Grove Village, IL. A full-time working mother that seemed to never sleep. Her children will remember her as a beautiful classy woman who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She also took great pride in her 8 grandchildren and enjoyed sharing her passion for traveling with them.



Marie was an accomplished businesswoman, a true entrepreneur who believed in a product and started a company in 1980. She would go on to build the business, Action Bag Company and sell it in 1995 to start retirement. Her legacy is proud to have thrived through 3 generations in the business. She traveled extensively and joined nonprofit boards to start her work in philanthropy. Her passion for woman's causes, education and the poor were close to her heart. Her generosity will be greatly appreciated. Marie will forever be remembered as a thoughtful giving woman who will continue to inspire her family.



Donations can be sent in her memory to: Wings Organization for domestic Violence PO Box 95615 Palatine, IL 60095 847-519-7820





