Marie M Spencer



Born: 1924



Died: 2019



On May 31, 2019 Marie M. Spencer joined her husband, family, and friends that had gone before her. She was born in Joliet, Illinois on January 2, 1924 to Italian immigrant parents Angelo and Regina Piazza.



Marie was dedicated to her family, friends, and community. Her life was a full one, always active in clubs and organizations. After graduating from Joliet Central High School in 1942, she became married and moved to Lockport where she spent her entire life. Throughout her long life, Marie felt she could do it all and was relentless in her efforts. After finishing high school, she worked at the Joliet Arsenal to help in the war effort during WWII. Later she would serve as an active member of the St. Dennis Band Parent Club when her children were in school, and would eventually become a dedicated volunteer at Joliet's Rialto Theatre during its rebirth.



"Aunt Marie" spent countless hours in her kitchen cooking dinners for many family gatherings and holidays. She joined her friends regularly in their canasta club and was a talented person with crafts of all kinds, especially ceramics and knitting. An item she was particularly fond of were her colorful hand crocheted towels which she proudly shared with family and friends.



She not only enjoyed a great family life but worked hard as well. In the early 60s she partnered with her good friend Natalie Hylek in the ownership of a catering business that for over 20 years served at countless local weddings and events. After retiring from her catering business, she remained active and could be found at one of the local big-box grocery stores serving up samples of this or that new product.



She is survived by sons Joel Williams Spencer (wife Joan Hickey Spencer) of Wilmette, Illinois, and Paul Williams Spencer (wife Marti Wolfe Spencer) of Greenville, South Carolina, and by her grandchildren Dylan Francesca Spencer, Adam Joseph Spencer, and Sean James Spencer.



She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Williams Spencer (March 11, 1987), brother and famed musician Al Piazza, and sister Dorothy Picco.



Marie will be buried next to her loving husband at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. Services will be private.



Marie's active life may be summed up this way: "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." -Albert Einstein Published in the Northwest Herald on July 9, 2019