Marilyn A. Freund Born: November 23, 1930; in Crystal Lake, IL Died: April 18, 2020; in Fox Lake, IL Marilyn A. Freund, age 89, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Cottages of Fox Lake, IL. She was born November 23, 1930 in Crystal Lake to Thomas and Gladys (Phil) Rooney. On February 16, 1963, she married Norman Freund at St. Thomas Church in Crystal Lake. For over 20 years, Norm and Marilyn were the owners/operators of the Royal Motel in Geneseo, Illinois, and sold the business in 1996. A loving mother and proud grandmother, Marilyn also enjoyed baking and sewing. She also participated in a card club and bowling leagues. She loved to cheer on her family playing sports. An avid Cubs and Bulls fan, Marilyn loved to listen, watch, or attend games. Traveling was another enjoyment. Norm and Marilyn traveled to Europe several times, and a highlight of one trip was seeing Pope John Paul II in 2000. Marilyn would often joke with family and friends and will be remembered as having a great sense of humor. Marilyn was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and was an officer for several years with the Catholic Order of Foresters. Survivors include five children, Nancy (Thomas) Talbot of Johnsburg, Andrew (Mary) Freund of Stockbridge, Georgia, Theresa (Jeff) Sykucki of Cumming, GA, Fred (Deanna) Freund of Canyon Country, California, and Ginger Kastor of St. Johns, Florida; 17 grandchildren, Bryan (Amanda) Talbot, Brad (Jessica) Talbot, Derek (Becca) Talbot, Drew Talbot (fiancé Becca Reidenga), Scott Freund, Kevin Freund, Amy Freund, Paige Freund, Julie Freund, Leo Sykucki, Samantha Sykucki, Emma Sykucki, Jack Sykucki, Alex Freund, Faith Freund, Kyle Kastor, Kayla Kastor; a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Talbot (Bryan and Amanda); a sister, Carol Kimble of Crystal Lake; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Don, Ralph, Lyle, Ray, Marv, and twin sister, Kay. The private graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Cemetery at 2302 W. Church Street, Johnsburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, IL, at a later date due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FISH of McHenry Food Pantry, PO Box 282 McHenry, IL 60051. Visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for her family.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.