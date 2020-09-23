1/
Marilyn Beggs
1933 - 2020
Marilyn Beggs

Born: December 18, 1933; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 19, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Marilyn Beggs, 86, of Marengo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Journey Care in Barrington, surrounded by her family . Born December 18, 1933 in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Agnes (Cyman) Hauffe. Married her loving husband Bobby Beggs on October 26, 1969 in Marengo. Marilyn worked as a receptionist in what is now the OSF medical office in Marengo for many years until her retirement. She was a wonderful wife and mother, especially to her daughter Jami, whom she cared for with loving devotion. The family wishes to thank the wonderful Dr.'s, nurses and staff at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Marilyn.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby; children, Eileen (John) Schultz, Lou Ann (Michael) Lopez, Cynthia (Jim Hammer) Schirmer, Laura (Mel) Bultman and Jami Tilton; grandchildren, Sarah (Kevin) Sprow, Stacy (Nate) Skow, Allison Schirmer, David (Lisa) Schultz, Daniel (Janelle) Schultz, Scott Schirmer, Brad Yerk, Jacquelyn (Dakota Lewton) Silverman, Jenifer (Daren) Farber, Paula (Lamar) Thomas, Caitlyn (Scott) Peterson, Ian James and Michelle Bultmann; sixteen great grandchildren, and sisters, Barbara Drehobl and Jane Curry. Preceded in death by her first husband, Austin Tilton, her parents and daughter, Renee Kokoszka.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to the OSF St. Anthony Foundation, 5666 E. State Street, Rockford, IL 61107. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Erika Freund, Director 847-683-2711



Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
