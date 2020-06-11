Marilyn C. McAllister
Born: October 27, 1926
Died: June 5, 2020
Marilyn C. McAllister died on June 5, 2020. She was born October 27, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Charles and Lucille Curry. She married Charles W. McAllister August 19, 1950 in the Methodist Church in Winchester, Mass. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage before Charles died in October 2010.
Mrs. McAllister attended Principia College in Elsah, Illinois, and graduated from the Bryant and Stratton Business School in Boston, Mass. She was a secretary in the Boston office of Cincinnati Milacron Company until her marriage.
Marilyn "Lynn" was active in church, and various organizations. She was a Den Mother for each of her four sons, and was the Charter President of Village Planters Garden Club in Barrington. She was a volunteer at hospitals wherever they lived, but the longest time served was at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. Her many hobbies included gardening, reading, swimming, and bridge. Lynn also enjoyed doing stained glass and various craft projects. She was a long time member of P.E.O. and most recently of Chapter IA, Crystal Lake.
Mrs. McAllister and her husband were fortunate to be able to travel to many countries: Russia, Norway, France, Denmark, Morocco and Germany to name a few. They also cruised the Panama Canal and to Alaska and took several Caribbean cruises.
She is survived by her four sons, David (Susan), Steven, Douglas (Janet), and William (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Brad (Sylver), Jennie (Jon), Brett (Erin), Michael (Nora), Daniel (Ann), and Kathleen (Ben); eight great-granddaughters, Avery, Adelyn, LilyKate, Britin, Emma, Brooklyn, Quinn, and Kendall; five great-grandsons, Otis, Kade, Connor, Wyatt, and Kellen; her sister, Pamela (Ken); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Service will be held privately for family at Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake.
Memorial Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.donatenow.heart.org or the Salvation Army, www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/metro.
For information and to leave an online condolence for the family, please call 815-459-3411 or visit davenportfamily.com
Born: October 27, 1926
Died: June 5, 2020
Marilyn C. McAllister died on June 5, 2020. She was born October 27, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Charles and Lucille Curry. She married Charles W. McAllister August 19, 1950 in the Methodist Church in Winchester, Mass. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage before Charles died in October 2010.
Mrs. McAllister attended Principia College in Elsah, Illinois, and graduated from the Bryant and Stratton Business School in Boston, Mass. She was a secretary in the Boston office of Cincinnati Milacron Company until her marriage.
Marilyn "Lynn" was active in church, and various organizations. She was a Den Mother for each of her four sons, and was the Charter President of Village Planters Garden Club in Barrington. She was a volunteer at hospitals wherever they lived, but the longest time served was at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. Her many hobbies included gardening, reading, swimming, and bridge. Lynn also enjoyed doing stained glass and various craft projects. She was a long time member of P.E.O. and most recently of Chapter IA, Crystal Lake.
Mrs. McAllister and her husband were fortunate to be able to travel to many countries: Russia, Norway, France, Denmark, Morocco and Germany to name a few. They also cruised the Panama Canal and to Alaska and took several Caribbean cruises.
She is survived by her four sons, David (Susan), Steven, Douglas (Janet), and William (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Brad (Sylver), Jennie (Jon), Brett (Erin), Michael (Nora), Daniel (Ann), and Kathleen (Ben); eight great-granddaughters, Avery, Adelyn, LilyKate, Britin, Emma, Brooklyn, Quinn, and Kendall; five great-grandsons, Otis, Kade, Connor, Wyatt, and Kellen; her sister, Pamela (Ken); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Service will be held privately for family at Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake.
Memorial Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.donatenow.heart.org or the Salvation Army, www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/metro.
For information and to leave an online condolence for the family, please call 815-459-3411 or visit davenportfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.