Marilyn DeLuca
Born: March 30, 1938
Died: July 26, 2020
Marilyn DeLuca, beloved mother of five passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 26, 2020.
Born on March 30, 1938 to Ann and Henry, Marilyn grew up with her twin, Marlene and older brother, Henry, in Chicago. She graduated from Austin High School. Later in her life, she got a degree from the College of DuPage and worked as a computer analyst. She was always proud to say she received 2 pensions from her jobs.
Marilyn loved her family. She worked hard to provide for them and remained close to her children. She is survived by her four strong daughters and one handsome son. She was known for her quick laugh, strength, and enthusiasm for sweet breakfast foods.
She loved to go to Church, look at clearance items at Target, have garage sales and work puzzles. But mostly, she liked to spend time with her 16 grandchildren who she loved to make laugh.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her smile and laughter.
