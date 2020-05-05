Marilyn G. Longbein
Born: January 21, 1936
Died: April 24, 2020
Marilyn "Mickey" G. Longbein, 84, of Algonquin, passed away on April 24, 2020.
Born January 21, 1936, daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Goggins) Middleton; beloved wife of the late Charles Mortell and Jerome Longbein; loving mother to Kevin (Laura) Mortell, Maureen (the lateJohn) Fanning, Jennifer Longbein and Jerilyn Fish; cherished grandmother to Bridget (Chris) Harden, Meghan (Manny) Josue, Miles (Bree) Mortell, Heather Vasil, Marilyn Vasil and Joseph (Kara) Fish; devoted great grandmother to Charlie Marie, Parker, Elliott, Tyson, Amil'ya and Sophya; fond sister to Raymond J. Middleton; and dear aunt and friend to many.
Marilyn was had worked at Sears, Kmart, Digital Equipment and JCS Solutions.
Due to today's environment, burial will be private with a celebration of her life held at a later date.
Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services, Algonquin, IL is in care of arrangements. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Northwest Herald on May 5, 2020.