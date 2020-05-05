Marilyn G. Longbein
Marilyn G. Longbein

Born: January 21, 1936

Died: April 24, 2020

Marilyn "Mickey" G. Longbein, 84, of Algonquin, passed away on April 24, 2020.

Born January 21, 1936, daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Goggins) Middleton; beloved wife of the late Charles Mortell and Jerome Longbein; loving mother to Kevin (Laura) Mortell, Maureen (the lateJohn) Fanning, Jennifer Longbein and Jerilyn Fish; cherished grandmother to Bridget (Chris) Harden, Meghan (Manny) Josue, Miles (Bree) Mortell, Heather Vasil, Marilyn Vasil and Joseph (Kara) Fish; devoted great grandmother to Charlie Marie, Parker, Elliott, Tyson, Amil'ya and Sophya; fond sister to Raymond J. Middleton; and dear aunt and friend to many.

Marilyn was had worked at Sears, Kmart, Digital Equipment and JCS Solutions.

Due to today's environment, burial will be private with a celebration of her life held at a later date.

Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services, Algonquin, IL is in care of arrangements. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com


Published in Northwest Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
