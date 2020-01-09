|
|
Marilyn Jo Anne Brenton
Born: March 29, 1936
Died: January 3, 2020
The Brenton family is sad to announce the passing of Marilyn Jo Anne Brenton, 83, of Woodstock on Friday January 3rd, 2020.
Marilyn was born March 29, 1936 to Walter Lanning and Lee Atkinson in Corning, Ohio. She married Lawrence C. Brenton in 1957 and they raised their family in both Ohio and Woodstock, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings and husband.
She raised three generations of her family with unconditional love, unending support and a wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her children Sharryl, Michael, Vicky (Alley), Janice (Hall), Jeffrey, Cassandra (Nickolas), Rebecca, and Margot as well as 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Justens Funeral Home in McHenry on Saturday, January 11th from 1pm-3pm.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 9, 2020