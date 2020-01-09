Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Justens Funeral Home
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Brenton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Jo Anne Brenton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Jo Anne Brenton Obituary
Marilyn Jo Anne Brenton

Born: March 29, 1936

Died: January 3, 2020

The Brenton family is sad to announce the passing of Marilyn Jo Anne Brenton, 83, of Woodstock on Friday January 3rd, 2020.

Marilyn was born March 29, 1936 to Walter Lanning and Lee Atkinson in Corning, Ohio. She married Lawrence C. Brenton in 1957 and they raised their family in both Ohio and Woodstock, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings and husband.

She raised three generations of her family with unconditional love, unending support and a wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her children Sharryl, Michael, Vicky (Alley), Janice (Hall), Jeffrey, Cassandra (Nickolas), Rebecca, and Margot as well as 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Justens Funeral Home in McHenry on Saturday, January 11th from 1pm-3pm.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -