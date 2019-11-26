|
|
Marilyn Joyce Raczka
Born: June 26, 1936
Died: November 23, 2019
Marilyn Joyce Raczka, 83, of Wonder Lake, IL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, November 23, 2019, after longtime illnesses.
Born in Chicago, June 26, 1936 to Herman and Marie Schiffli, Marilyn grew up in Chicago and attended Alvernia High School where she met her lifelong friends. After high school, Marilyn worked as a secretary in downtown Chicago. Soon after marrying Ed, they began their family of 5 children. Somehow, she also found time to work at several part-time jobs and pursue her hobbies of crafts and singing.
Marilyn's greatest joy was her family and friends. Meeting with her high school "Ritzy Girls" was a lifelong pleasure. She also enjoyed crafts, working in her beautiful yard, movies, music, and theater. She and her husband spent many enjoyable years in Arizona.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Ed, of 62 years whom she met at a Catholic couples club. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Betty Murphy; her 5 children, Jeannine (Jeff) Shelton, Mike (Debbie) Raczka, Beth (Brian) Kennedy, Jim (Jodi) Raczka, and Joyce (Tom) Bardwil; her 9 grandchildren, Tom, Sarah, Brian, Kayla, Jessica, Alexis, Rachel, Jared, and Luke; and her 3 great-grandchildren, Graham, Parker, and Landon.
Marilyn's outgoing personality and warm smile made her loved by everyone.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to at or to Alexander Leigh Center for Autism, 4100 Veterans Parkway, McHenry, IL 60050.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 26, 2019