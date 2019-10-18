|
Marilyn June (Amos) Eckman
Born: June 6, 1928; in Elgin, IL
Died: Oct. 15, 2019; in Danville, KY
Marilyn June (Amos) Eckman, 91, of Huntley passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019, in her daughter's home in Danville, Kentucky after a fierce battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Marilyn was born June 6, 1928, in Elgin the daughter of Frank and Hazel (Pape) Amos. She was a member of the 1945 Class of Huntley High School. Mrs. Eckman resided in Huntley most of her life and attended secretarial school in Elgin before working at Elgin American, followed by sales and administration support positions for H.D. Catty Corp., Plastic Factory, Midwest Well Supply, Huntley Public Library, and Huntley Furniture Store. She was a member of the Huntley American Legion Auxiliary for more than 60 years, serving as local, district, and state officer positions. Marilyn was a longtime member of Huntley Congregational Church where she married her husband Charles "Bob" Eckman in 1950. She was also in the church choir, Prairie singers, Music Boosters, and Huntley Homemakers. Marilyn was devoted mother to her family, enjoyed singing, gardening, reading, sewing, baking and cooking for family, friends, neighbors, and in support of American Legion and Congregational Church community events. Marilyn always welcomed family, friends, and visitors to her table with a smile and generous heart.
She is survived by her 7 children, Deborah (Larry) Cullen, Scot (Lynda) Eckman, Edwin Eckman, Gail (Randy) Leggee, Melanie (Todd) Gunderson, Kim (Kevin) Brennan, and Robert (Cynthia) Eckman; 19 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois May Tews; and many extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and by her husband, Charles "Bob" Eckman in 2002.
Graveside service will be 3 pm Monday, October 21 at the Huntley Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at Pinecrest Country Club in Huntley from 3:30 to 6:30pm.
The family wishes to thank her compassionate and dedicated caregivers along with Heritage Hospice for the exceptional care provided to Marilyn, Pastor Caroline Kelly and the Stephen Ministers of the Presbyterian Church of Danville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Art Center of the Bluegrass -Beautiful Memories Program- focused on the role of art in providing holistic care for dementia patients (artcenterky.org) or the First Congregational Church of Huntley or a random act of kindness.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 18, 2019