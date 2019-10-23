|
|
Marilyn L. Morris
Born: October 24, 1950; in Marengo, IL
Died: October 18, 2019; in Roscoe, IL
Marilyn L. Morris, 68, of Roscoe, IL passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at her residence.
She was born October 24, 1950, in Marengo, IL to Robert H. and Mary R. (Andrews) Morris.
Marilyn enjoyed crafting, listening to Elvis Presley, and was an avid Packer Football fan.
Survivors include her siblings, John (Gina) Morris, and Patricia J. Radunz; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Tim and Robert Morris.
Visitation will be 11-1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, with Pastor Jeff Brace officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 23, 2019