Marilyn L. Vicha
Born:August 11, 1961; in Waukegan, IL
Died: October 10, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Marilyn L. Vicha, age 68, of McHenry, passed away surrounded by loved ones on October 10, 2019 at JourneyCare - Barrington.
She was born on August 11, 1961 to Neil and Janine A. (Keller) Bique in Waukegan.
Throughout her lifetime, Marilyn was the valued bookkeeper for Fox Valley Fire & Safety of Elgin, in addition to several other retail outlets. In her leisure time, she enjoyed tending to her flower gardens in the front of her home. A religious woman, Marilyn often had her Bible open to the Gospel of Matthew.
Family was of great importance to Marilyn. A talented cook, she organized family gatherings as often as possible to get everyone together, and fed them great food. She was a role model to her children and grandchildren, instilling in them to love and appreciate all living things, and to strive to pay it forward to others by doing favors and expecting nothing in return.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Diana (Daniel) Grischeau, Rob Grossman, Lawrence Stenzel II, and Angela (Troy) Steadman; her significant other, Steve Zumbek; grandchildren, Cassandra (Travis) De Voss, Allison Steadman, Tyler Steadman, Reggie Banks, Robert Steadman, Madison Smith, Michaela Smith, Regan Banks, and Megan Grossman; two great-grandchildren, Carli and Jakson; sisters, Nancy (Darcy) Clarke, Linda (Greg) Livingston, and Rita Kramer; and brothers, Edward (Beth) Allsopp, Christopher (Jenny) Bique, Steven Bique, and Paul Bique.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janine; her daughter, Laura Stenzel; her sister, Ellen Larson; and her brothers, Larry Bique, Gary Bique, and Joey Bique.
Per Marilyn's request, there will be no services. Instead of a formal gathering, please pay it forward to a friend, neighbor, or loved one in your life to honor Marilyn's memory.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, memorials in Marilyn's name can be made to the .
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories of Marilyn on her Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 13, 2019