Marilyn Lois Truckenbrod left us peacefully on June 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband and love of her life of 67 years; Donald Truckenbrod and children, Gayle (Steve) Stripling, Gary (Carol) Truckenbrod, Carol Kennedy, Karen (Jeff) Petersen and Scott (Kathy) Truckenbrod, brother, Bill Schmidt and sister, Barbara Eckrote.Known as "Nana" to grandchildren Eric Kennedy, Niki Mayweather, Christy, Cody and Chad Stripling, Joe, Jeremy and Katie Truckenbrod, Alex, Evan and Tori Petersen, Kassidy, Shelby, Colby and Keeley Truckenbrod and great grandchildren Calista, Carson, Asher and Lily Stripling, Maya and Kai Mayweather. Marilyn was a city girl, growing up in Chicago; graduated from Taft High School where she made and maintained many friendships her entire adult life. She graduated from Northern Illinois University and taught kindergarten in Johnsburg and Ringwood for over 20 years. She had a special love for children and was sure to make each child she encountered feel special.

A memorial mass will be held at a date yet to be determined. Tribute donations may be made to your local foodbank or Alzheimer's research. Condolences may be sent to Don Truckenbrod at 7320 Barnard Mill Road, Wonder Lake, IL 60097.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
