Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Marilyn M. Bough


Marilyn M. Bough

Born: December 23, 1935; in Otwell, IN

Died: April 17, 2019; in Woodstock.

Marilyn M. Bough 83, of Harvard passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Journey Care Hospice Inpatient Unit in Woodstock.

She was born December 23, 1935 in Otwell, Indiana the daughter of Marce and Nora (Gray) Hancock. She married James E. Bough July 2, 1955 in Indiana.

For most of 60 years she worked as a nurse. During that time, she went back to college and became a Registered Nurse. She worked for 22 years as a RN at the Hospital in McHenry. She was known for her dedication and compassion helping patients. Family meant everything to her. Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren & great- grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved to garden.

She is survived by her husband James E. Bough; a son Stephen (Kara) Bough; two daughters Colleen (Chris) Helfvogt and Lisa (Steve) Oswald; daughter-in-law, Connie Bough; eight grandchildren, Sherri, Matthew, Ashley, Daniel, Heather, Jonathan, Ryan and Chase; nineteen great grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Jerry (Jewel) Hancock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son James D. Bough; brother Wayne Padgett; a sister Patricia Woody; beloved niece Malinda Peterson.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday April 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the 6:30 pm Memorial Service at Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Journey Care Foundation 2050 Claire Court Glenview, Ill. 60025-7635 would be appreciated. https://journeycare.org/donate/

For information contact the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
