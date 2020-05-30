MARILYN METROPULOS



Born: December 24, 1932; in Elgin, IL



Died: May25, 2020; in New Port Richey, FL



Age 87, formerly of Crystal Lake passed away May 25, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida. She was born December 24, 1932. Marilyn was very outgoing and well known in Crystal Lake. She worked as a waitress for many places in Crystal Lake. Marilyn loved Crystal Lake but moved 10 years ago to be closer to her daughter. She is survived by her children, Connie Metropulos, Tim Metropulos, and Steve Metropulos; her three grandchildren and three great- grandchildren; and her sister, Rosemarie Jacobus. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Metropulos; her son, Jeffrey Metropulos; and her granddaughter, Cassidy Metropulos. Services will be private for the family.





