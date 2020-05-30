Marilyn Metrpulos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARILYN METROPULOS

Born: December 24, 1932; in Elgin, IL

Died: May25, 2020; in New Port Richey, FL

Age 87, formerly of Crystal Lake passed away May 25, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida. She was born December 24, 1932. Marilyn was very outgoing and well known in Crystal Lake. She worked as a waitress for many places in Crystal Lake. Marilyn loved Crystal Lake but moved 10 years ago to be closer to her daughter. She is survived by her children, Connie Metropulos, Tim Metropulos, and Steve Metropulos; her three grandchildren and three great- grandchildren; and her sister, Rosemarie Jacobus. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Metropulos; her son, Jeffrey Metropulos; and her granddaughter, Cassidy Metropulos. Services will be private for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved