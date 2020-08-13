1/1
Marilyn S. Stone
1940 - 2020
Marilyn S. Stone

Born: June 3, 1940; in Peoria, IL

Died: August 11, 2020; in Belvidere, IL

Marilyn S. Stone, 80, of Marengo died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Maple Crest Nursing Center, Belvidere. Born June 3, 1940 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Ken and Louise (McOmber) Walthers. A graduate of Marengo High School class of 1958. Marilyn married her loving husband of over 60 years, John James "Jim" Stone in 1957 in Chicago, he preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 2020. She worked for over 25 years at Marengo Community High School as an executive assistant to the administration and was well known amongst her peers for being organized and on top of any matter that arose. Marilyn was a long time faithful and devoted member of Marengo United Methodist Church and enjoyed Sunday services and gathering with friends. In her down-time you would find her working on a cross stich pattern or reading a good book or spending time at Kusel Lake in Wild Rose, WI at the family's cottage. Marilynn took pride in her family and their accomplishments and cherished every moment she spent with them; she will be missed deeply.

Survivors include her children, , Julie (Roy) Stohlquist, Jim (Sunny) Stone and Rick (Kristy) Stone; grandchildren, Ryan (Vicky) Stohlquist, Jenny (Chuck) Haese, Melissa (Jim) Webb, and Amanda Stone; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Isabel, Marshall, Jaxon, Carter, Analyn, Jacob, Cole, Aubrey, Mattie, and Dylan; sisters-in-law, Pat (Dana) Mecum and Linda (Mike) Foley; brother-in-law, Bill Huebsch. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim and her faithful best friend and k9 companion, Molly.

A public graveside service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Marengo City Cemetery with Pastor Doc Newcomb officiating. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a Private family service held at Marengo United Methodist Church prior. In lieu flowers memorials may be made in her name to the church. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Erika Freund, Director 847-683-2711.



Published in Northwest Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Marengo City Cemetery
