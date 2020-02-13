Home

St John's Lutheran Church
6821 Main St
Union, IL 60180
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
6821 Main St
Union, IL
Marilyn Schufft


1936 - 2020
Marilyn Schufft

Born: August 23, 1936

Died: February 8, 2020

Marilyn Schufft, a lifelong resident of Woodstock, IL, went home to our Lord and Savior on February 8, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on August 23, 1936 in Woodstock to Karl and Hazel (Anderson) Fritz.

She worked at Woodstock Wire Works for 27 Â½ years and was a lifetime member of the Woodstock Moose. She was especially fond of animal's including her pet cat Smudge. She loved gardening. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Marilyn (James) Kelly, Steven Schufft; brother, Karl Fritz; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Kelly, Abbi (Brandan) Brock, James Kelly; 2 great-grandchildren, Maggie Kelly-Evertson, Michael James Brock.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law Zelma E. Fritz

Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main St, Union, IL on February 14, 2020 10:00 Am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St John's Lutheran Church 6821 Main St, Union, IL 60180.

For information, contact the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
