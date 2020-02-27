|
Marilyn Y. Ross
Born: April 22, 1927; in Rio, IL
Died: February 25, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Marilyn Y. Ross, age 92, of Fox Lake passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. Marilyn was born April 22, 1927 in Rio, Illinois to Glenn and Ruby (Bowen) Young. On October 29, 1967 she married Arthur C. Ross.
Marilyn along with her late husband, Arthur were longtime residents of Skokie, Florida and Minnesota. They enjoyed long car trips together and were snowbirds for many years. Together, season by season, they could always be found traveling between the north woods and the ocean. Marilyn kept a very busy social life. She was an avid bridge player and found joy in playing card games of all sorts. Her time was spent doing enjoyable things with others such as bus trips to various theatrical shows and casinos. She took great pleasure in reading books and was a devout Chicago Cub fans. Most of all, her large family was her greatest joy; she never missed a family reunion. Marilyn was the most loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Michael) Conklin; stepdaughter, Marcia (Reg) McCallum;daughter in-law, Debbi Ross; grandchildren, Andrew (Ashly Lawrence) Conklin, Sydney (Daniel) Fleming; step grandchildren, Heather, Meghan, Brian, Kevin; sister, Lois (the late Walter) Johnson;many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; stepson, Leonard Ross;step grandson, Douglas McCallum; siblings, Veryle Bruner, Garnet Hoing, Vada Carlson, Lois Johnson, Bernard and Robert Young.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10 am until the 12 pm funeral service at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. Interment will take place privately at St. Paul Cemetery, Skokie, IL. For flowers or online condolences please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com. Information, please call funeral home 815-675-0550.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020