Marilynn Russell
Born: February 17, 1943
Died: June 19, 2020
Marilynn Russell, age 77, of Elkhorn, passed away June 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 17, 1943 in Rockford to Harry and Dolores (Wilson) Russell.
Marilynn grew up in Dekalb, IL. She along with her husband (Bill Hazen) raised their children on Pistakee Bay in Johnsburg. She moved to Marco Island in 1995 and spent many years enjoying the beach, sun and many friends. She eventually moved back to the area living in Lake Mills, WI, then to Woodstock and finally Elkhorn, WI so she could be with her children and grandchildren. Marilynn spent her last week with her children and many loved ones including Ryley Torres, Mollie Latella, Rudy and Amy Torres, Charlotte Torres and Christa Sherman. She lived a full life doing what she loved and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her children, William (Ann) Hazen, Cari Hazen and Natalie Torres; grandchildren, Chloe (Russell) Crandall, Ryley Torres, Brennon Hazen, Jamie Rammel and Kelsey (Andy Kane) Rammel; great-grandchildren, Orion Crandall, Hudson Crandall and a 3rd on the way; siblings, David (Connie) Russell and Barbara Andresen; bother-in-law Charles Szymborski; 8 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Dolores, grandson Dylan Torres, sister Dolores (Dodie) Szymborski, her ex husband Bill Hazen and her partner in crime Richard Forbes.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Ringwood, IL from 3pm until 9pm. Please contact Natalie Torres for details 815-382-7130.
Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilynn's name to The American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.