Marion B. Hanke



Born: August 2, 1931



Died: March 17, 2019



Marion B. Hanke, 87, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Marion was blessed to be surrounded by many of her children and her niece along with the wonderful nursing staff at JourneyCare during her last hours. She was born in Chicago on August 2, 1931 to Nicholas and Anne Brosius.



Spending her early years in Chicago and Evanston, Marion eventually moved to the northwest suburbs and, for the past 45 years, made Crystal Lake her home. She enjoyed her life as a local restaurant and business owner alongside her husband Wilbert "Willie" Hanke. A few of their adventures included the Auto Dine (Around the Clock) in Crystal Lake, Branded Steak House in Crystal Lake, Twin Ponds Golf Course in Crystal Lake, Santa's Village (Concessions) in Dundee and developing the Holiday Inn Crystal Lake among many other business ventures. Marion spent her later years baking her celebrated "Cakes" and making "Scrubbies and Hot Pot-holders" for as many people as would take them.



Marion is survived by her children, Kathy Del Dotto, Sharon Pease (Mike), William "Bill" Hanke, Larry Del Dotto (Sherry), Kathy Haugen (Mark), Donna Tucker (Tom), Alan Hanke (Donna), and Barbara Hanke; nieces, Nancy Szarnych (Jerry) and Julie Huster; nephew, Phillip Brosius; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her beloved bird, Sapphire.



Besides her husband, Willie, Marion was preceded in death by her brother, two sisters, a daughter-in-law, two nephews, a niece and her grandson.



A memorial visitation will be Saturday, March 23, from 3:00 pm until the time of a memorial service at 6:00 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marion's name to:



