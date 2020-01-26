Northwest Herald Obituaries
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Born: April 6, 1922

Died: January 20, 2020

Marion E. Rahn, 97, of Marengo passed away January 20, 2020.

She was born April 6, 1922 in Woodstock to William and Ella (Borgeson) Giertz. On May 19, 1945 she married Bernhardt Rahn in Marengo.

She enjoyed nature and tending to the flowers in her yard.

Marion is survived by her children, Richard (Linda) Rahn, Cynthia Miller, Connie Elliott, Michael Rahn, Ronald (Angela) Rahn, Robert Rahn; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Christine, Nicole, Kathleen, Randall, Andrea, Michael, Chad, Bryan, William, Christopher; many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joann (Robert) Higgins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one grandson, and two sons-in-law.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Wednesday, January 29 at Zion Lutheran Church, 408 Jackson St., Marengo. Visitation will continue from 10am to the 11am funeral service on Thursday, January 30 at the church.

Interment will be in Marengo City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at , the at , or to Zion Lutheran Church in Marengo.

Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
