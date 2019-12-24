|
Marion Elsie Steinwehe Reese
Born: August 16, 1927; in Des Plaines, IL
Died: December 21, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Marion Elsie Steinwehe Reese, 92, of Woodstock, passed away on December 21, 2019 in Barrington Illinois.
She was born August 16, 1927 in Des Plaines Illinois to Albert and Ida (Lange) Steinwehe. She married Charles "Chuck" Reese on October 8, 1949, and they were together until his death in 1996.
Marion was a resident of Woodstock for 85 years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Woodstock, the Woodstock Moose, and the VFW. She had worked at the State Bank of Woodstock; Arnolds Engineering; and as a homemaker for her family.
She was the beloved mother of Tom (Gayle) Reese; beloved grandmother of Todd (Emily) Reese, Brent (Shelley) Reese and Christopher (Sarah) Reese; great grandmother of Mikayla, Addison, Grace, Charlie, Cooper, and Mya Reese; dear sister to Al, Don (Marylee), and Ray Steinwehe. She is also survived by many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brothers, Edwin "Lefty" Steinwehe and Robert "Dutch" Steinwehe.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock from 9:30 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.
Memorials may be made to either Grace Lutheran Church, A Better Life for Kids, or JourneyCare Hospice.
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 24, 2019