Marion Ida Nagel Dillon
Born: July 10, 1927; in Mount Vernon, IL
Died: December 9, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Marion Ida Nagel Dillon, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Revere Court where she had resided the past two years.
Marion was born on July 10, 1927, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, the youngest child of Frank H. and Ida K. Nagel. While still a child, the family moved to Fox River Grove, Illinois, where she lived to adulthood.
Marion met Harry N. Dillon, the love of her life, while both were still in high school. They were married on November 27, 1948 and moved to Crystal Lake, where they raised four children: Jan (James) Rybka of Flagstaff, Arizona; Lori (David) Phelps of Crystal Lake; Lynn (Gary) Overbay of Crystal Lake; and Michael (Rachel) Dillon of Woodbury, Minnesota.
Marion was a 1945 graduate of Crystal Lake Community High School, where she participated in the band and accompanied the chorus, along with being the Drum Majorette of the CL VFW Drum and Bugle Corps. She was also an accomplished pianist and served as the organist at St. Mary's Episcopal Church for 40 years and on the Chicago Episcopal Diocese's Bishop's Advisory Commission on Church Music for 12 years. Marion was a Board Member of Community Concerts from 1979-2002; she and Harry hosted many of the artists who were in town to perform and made some good friends. She also served as the registrar at Crystal Lake South High School from 1978-1995.
Marion is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harry Dillon; her sister, Evelyn (Nagel) Miller, of Antioch, Illinois; her brother, Robert Nagel, of Madison, Wisconsin; as well as her 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved brother, Frank H. Nagel, Jr, killed in action in WWII; her brother-in-law, Boyd Miller; and her sister-in-law, Jeanette (Amos) Nagel.
A memorial service for Marion will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Crystal Lake, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in the Great Hall at St. Mary's; all are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers and/or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, The , or the .
