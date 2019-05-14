Maritza Sanchez Herrig



Born: July 3, 1987



Died: May 9, 2019



Maritza Sanchez Herrig, 31 of Huntley, died May 9, 2019.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for a fund that will be set up for Maritza's son Ethan.



Maritza was born July 3, 1987 in Elgin , Illinois the daughter of Roberto and Eva (Torres) Sanchez. On August 28, 2016 she married Doug W. Herrig, Jr. Maritza was a manager for Ross, she was amazing at her job and was always willing to go the extra mile. She was a foodie at heart, she enjoyed food and found great joy. Maritza had a huge heart, a beautiful smile and laugh that could light up a room, she was selfless and always put others before herself. She was a Cubs and Bear's fan, she loved to travel and loved her ranch dressing. Her greatest joy in her life was her family and her cherished son, Ethan. Maritza was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. The world is a better place because she was here.



She is survived by her husband, Doug Herrig, Jr, her son, Ethan, her mother, Eva Torres, father, Roberto Sanchez, her sisters, Eveline Sanchez, RC (Jennifer) Sanchez, by her uncle Angelo Torres, Jason Day, Ethan's father, by her mother and father-in-law, Laura and Douglas Herrig and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many extended family.



For Further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 14, 2019