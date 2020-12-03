Marjorie Frances Zlotnicki
Born: March 31, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 2, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Marjorie F. Zlotnicki, age 81, of Woodstock, passed away on December 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Chicago on March 31, 1939 to Charles and Helen (Bins) Voss. She married Robert Zlotnicki on June 21, 1958 in Chicago.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Woodstock. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
Marjorie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert; a daughter, Laura Zlotnicki Olsberg; a son, Thomas (Elisha) Zlotnicki; sisters, Theresa Burns, Barbara Dowling; a brother Charles (Joyce) Voss Jr; a sister, Betse (Richard) Malkowski; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Olsberg, Emma Olsberg Tristan Zlotnicki, Makayla Zlotnicki, Katelyn Zlotnicki, Ashlie Zlotnicki, Robert James Zlotnicki.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held Friday December 4, 2020 at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney 1211 N. Seminary Ave, Woodstock from 8:30 am to 10:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial being held at St Mary Catholic Church, Woodstock starting at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Woodstock.
For information call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com
.