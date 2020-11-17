1/1
Marjorie G. Pfeifer
1937 - 2020
Marjorie G. Pfeifer

Born: July 27, 1937; in Milwaukee, WI

Died: November 14, 2020; in Algonquin, IL

Marjorie G. Pfeifer, 83, of Algonquin, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on November 14, 2020.

Marjorie was born on July 27, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to parents Donald and Margaret (nee Vroman) Gove. While attending UW Milwaukee Marjorie met William Pfeifer and they married on April 28, 1963. They spent many happy years together, and after retiring they loved to travel and explore together. Community was very important to Marjorie and she spent much of her time with family and friends. Marjorie was a kind, sweet, and thoughtful person who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William Pfeifer, her children, David (Joanne) Pfeifer and Meg (Steve) Dayon, and her grandchildren, Will LaMonica, Rachel Pfeifer, Hope LaMonica, and Amy Pfeifer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marjorie's name can be made to Cherished Plac www.lutheranhome.org/ and PADS McHenry County www.pioneercenter.org/

No services are planned at this time.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com



Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
