Marjorie J. Klose
Marjorie J. Klose

Born: November 21, 1927

Died: November 30, 2020

Marjorie J. Klose, 93, of Crystal Lake, passed away on November 30, 2020. Marge was born in Chicago on November 21, 1927 to Verne and Ruth (Isbester) Peterson. She grew up in Chicago, attending Von Steuben High School. Marge had many jobs throughout her life. Her first job was as an elevator operator at the Stevens Building in downtown Chicago, which was quite remarkable since she was claustrophobic.

In 1950, she married Clifford Klose in Chicago. They were married 55 years until his passing in 2005. Together, they participated in over 35 business adventures, ranging from siding installation in Lake Zurich to real estate in Tucson, AZ.

Marge had an eye for decorating and design. She loved looking through home magazines searching for the most cozy rooms to replicate in her own home. She loved to shop, which was evident by her extensive collection of framed pictures, lamps, accent pillows, and holiday decorations. Pier One, World Market, Home Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Target will miss her dearly. The Returns Department, however, won't miss her nearly as much.

Marge also loved eating out. Her favorite dining places were the Olympic, Andy's, Around the Clock, Jameson's, and for her birthday, The Olive Garden. A perfect afternoon for Marge would be a luncheon with the girls overlooking Lake Geneva at The Geneva Inn.

Above all else, Marge loved being around her family, Holidays were very special to her. They were a time for sharing good food, family stories, and memories of growing up in Chicago. Marge was always up to hosting sleepovers for the kids and she loved being a part of their birthday celebrations.

Marge felt it was very important to give to local charities. In recent years, she donated to The Rau Center for the Arts, Helping Paws, Home of the Sparrow, Pioneer Center, and the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. Her two favorite charities were St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Canine Companions. She also set up an educational scholarship fund for 25 of her nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marge's happy and light-hearted attitude, along with her warm hugs, will be something we will all remember and cherish.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Verne and Ruth, and her husband, Cliff and a cousin, Thomas Nelson. She is survived by her sister, Sandra (Robert) Hoffman of Tucson, AZ, niece Julie (Jerry) Gintz of Mesa, AZ, niece, Debbie (Mark) McAdams of Tucson, AZ, and nephew, Robert Jr. (Valerie) Hoffman of Tucson, AZ, cousins, Marilyn (Arnie) Kay of Crystal Lake, IL, Margaret Forsythe of Munster IN, and William (Colleen) Nelson of New Berlin, WI. She is also survived by many more nieces, nephews, cousins, their spouses and children.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no service at this time and interment will be private. Please consider donating to your favorite charity to honor Marge's spirit.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.



Published in Northwest Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
