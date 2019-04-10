Marjorie M. Wolter



Born: October 17, 1934



Died: March 26, 2019



Marjorie M. Wolter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home where she had spent many happy times with her loving family. She was born October 17, 1934, in Skokie, to John and Elizabeth Freeman. Marjorie married Roger H. Wolter on September 1, 1951.



Marjorie loved her family and her home. She enjoyed gardening and sharing the bounty of her garden. Her varieties of zucchini bread were a favorite among family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteering her time to family, community and church. She especially loved helping to babysit some of her dearly treasured grandbabies. The times she spent with all the grandbabies were the highlights of recent years. Marjorie was strong, caring, and generous, and will be missed dearly.



She is survived by three children, Richard (Gayle) Wolter, Kim (Don) Jenkins, and Charles Wolter; a daughter in law, Dawn Wolter; seven grandchildren, Bradley (Meaghan) Wolter, Jill (Dustin) Budden, Michael Jenkins, Jason Wolter, Kara (Chase) Ritter, Matthew Wolter, and Jack Wolter; and six great-grandbabies, Ethan Budden, Violet Wolter, Amelia Wolter, Emersen Ritter, Ashton Ritter, and Mia Budden.



She was preceded in death by her parents, he husband Roger in 2015; and a son, William Wolter.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1320 Dean Street, in Woodstock. Visitation will be at Noon with a service to follow at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 527 W. South St., Woodstock, IL 60098 or Redeemer Lutheran Church.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 10, 2019