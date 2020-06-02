Marjorie Percine Cybart
Born: February 25, 1924; in Des Plaines, IL
Died: May 23, 2020; in Wauconda, IL
Marjorie Percine Cybart, age 96, of Fox Lake, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Wauconda Care. She was born on February 25, 1924 to Percy and Anna (Schlundt) Warnecke in Des Plaines, IL.
She was a woman who was part of the greatest generation this country ever had. She was a Rosie the Riveter who also had the unbelievable strength and courage to live in THIS world for 96 years. Not to mention the courage and tenacity it took in the early 60's to become a single parent and work with dogged relentless determination to make it while raising a daughter and buying her own house when society frowned upon that at that time. When people voiced their opinion, she would voice hers right back, flip them the bird and say "Watch this!". She was always there to lend a helping hand with her family, showing love (both tough and gentle) and support when needed. A wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. She was admirable, a true family Icon.
Marjorie loved bowling and had an average score of 145. She was the anchor bowler on her Friday night league team, a position usually reserved for the best bowler on the team. Many times, she won the games for them and has several trophies to show for her accomplishments on the lanes.
She had a strong faith in God and believed that she could speak one on one with Him as she said her prayers every night.
Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Carole Dryjanski and Renee Patrick; 12 grandchildren, Keith (Susan) Dryjanski, Kim Dryjanski, John Patrick Jr., Jamie Patrick, Brandon (Katie) Patrick, Jason (Melissa) Patrick, Renee (Brian) Dohse, Travis (Trisha) Patrick, Tracie (Jon) Landers, Ashley (Richard) Rowe, Courtney (Daniel) Hanley, Kelsey Patrick; 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy & Anna Warnecke, and eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. Visitation will resume the following morning from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday with interment to follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400 or view her obituary on the funeral home website at www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories of Marjorie on her tribute wall.
Born: February 25, 1924; in Des Plaines, IL
Died: May 23, 2020; in Wauconda, IL
Marjorie Percine Cybart, age 96, of Fox Lake, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Wauconda Care. She was born on February 25, 1924 to Percy and Anna (Schlundt) Warnecke in Des Plaines, IL.
She was a woman who was part of the greatest generation this country ever had. She was a Rosie the Riveter who also had the unbelievable strength and courage to live in THIS world for 96 years. Not to mention the courage and tenacity it took in the early 60's to become a single parent and work with dogged relentless determination to make it while raising a daughter and buying her own house when society frowned upon that at that time. When people voiced their opinion, she would voice hers right back, flip them the bird and say "Watch this!". She was always there to lend a helping hand with her family, showing love (both tough and gentle) and support when needed. A wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. She was admirable, a true family Icon.
Marjorie loved bowling and had an average score of 145. She was the anchor bowler on her Friday night league team, a position usually reserved for the best bowler on the team. Many times, she won the games for them and has several trophies to show for her accomplishments on the lanes.
She had a strong faith in God and believed that she could speak one on one with Him as she said her prayers every night.
Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Carole Dryjanski and Renee Patrick; 12 grandchildren, Keith (Susan) Dryjanski, Kim Dryjanski, John Patrick Jr., Jamie Patrick, Brandon (Katie) Patrick, Jason (Melissa) Patrick, Renee (Brian) Dohse, Travis (Trisha) Patrick, Tracie (Jon) Landers, Ashley (Richard) Rowe, Courtney (Daniel) Hanley, Kelsey Patrick; 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy & Anna Warnecke, and eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. Visitation will resume the following morning from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday with interment to follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400 or view her obituary on the funeral home website at www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories of Marjorie on her tribute wall.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.