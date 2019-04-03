Marjorie Suchy



Born: January 6, 1927; in Cary, IL



Died: March 30, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Marjorie "Jean" Suchy, age 92 formerly of Cary passed away March 30, 2019 at Crystal Pines Nursing Home. She was born January 6, 1927 in Cary, the daughter of Vernon and Marie Stewart.



Jean is survived by her children, Dick (Denise) Suchy and Diane (Ronald) Jones; her grandchildren, Mike (Tammy) Suchy, Jason (Elisa) Suchy, Dawn (Mike) Galfi and Nikki (Wally) Solinski; and her great grandchildren, Sydney, Nathan, Savannah, Derick, Brayden, Matthew, Cody and Taylor.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Vernon J. Suchy and a sister, Bettie Toomey.



Jean lived in Cary for 82 years before moving to McHenry. She enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband as well as their travels in the United States including Alaska and Hawaii. She was past-president of the Cary American Legion Auxiliary and was past-president of the Cary Library Board. She and Vernon put together the Cary 75th Diamond Jubilee Parade.



There will be a visitation for Jean on Sunday, April 7, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary.



Memorials would be appreciated to the .



For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary