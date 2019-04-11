Mark A. du Chemin



Born: May 12, 1983



Died: April 9, 2019



Mark A. du Chemin age 35 of Williams Bay, WI passed away April 9, 2019. Mark was born in Barrington, IL on May 12, 1983. The son of Denise (Weyrauch) du Chemin and Edmund du Chemin Jr.



Mark loved being at home spending time with family, loved his nephews to no end. He loved buying clothes, driving his car, taking trips, hiking, Ice fishing, going out for breakfast, listening to music, dogs and playing practical jokes on his family. Mark was a happy, gentle soul, who loved everyone.



Since day 1, Mark's struggles began, 14 weeks, premature birth weight of under 2 pounds. In 2003 he fought stage 4 testicular cancer and beat the odds of survival



Mark's biggest battle, the last 4 years clean, he could not beat was the demon of addictions. No more battles, no more struggles.



We will love you and miss you, for the rest of our lives. You were a teacher in your own right, you taught us all a lot about life.



He graduated from McHenry West High School in 2002



He is survived by his mother Denise, lovely stepfather Chris Marken, father Ed du Chemin (Beth), brother Matthew du Chemin (Beth) nephews Jacob, Benson, Nolan and William. Special girlfriend Gloria Dube. Grandparents Ed and Katie du Chemin. Grandmother Vi Weyrauch. Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.



Proceeded in death by maternal Grandfather, Donald Weyrauch.



Donations towards Mark's nephews for education is appreciated. Please make checks out to Denise du Chemin P.O. Box 261 Wilmot, WI. 53192



Funeral Services will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 7:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. The family will receive friends from 3:00PM until the time of services. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.



Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. 53181 Haaselockwoodfhs.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary