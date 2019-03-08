|
Mark Angelo Ziocchi
Born: August 24, 1961
Died: March 7, 2019
Mark Angelo Ziocchi, loving father of Jeremy (Paula) Peterson; cherished grandfather of Audrey Anne. Dearest son of Priscilla (Bill) Schwoerer and the late Angelo Ziocchi. Loving brother of DeAnna (Mark) Lood. Fond uncle of Melissa (Andrew) Klein and Anna Lood.
Mark was born August 24, 1961 and passed away March 7, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated.
Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL.
For information, 847-359-8020 or visit Mark's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2019