Mark Christopher Dowell
Born: December 16, 1970; in McHenry, IL
Died: May 10, 2020; in Lakemoor, IL
Mark Christopher Dowell, age 49, of Lakemoor, IL, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Mark was born December 16, 1970, the son of Earl L., Jr. and Mary R. (nee Burrafato) Dowell. On July 29, 2000, Mark married the love of his life, Jennifer Albin in St. Louis, MO.
Mark was a 1989 graduate of McHenry High School West Campus. Following high school, Mark continued his education at Millikin University in Decatur, IL, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology in 1993. In 1997, Mark received his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, MO. Mark opened his private practice in Woodstock, IL, where he cared for patients for 13 years. In 2010, he joined Centegra Health Care System (now Northwestern Medicine), where he helped develop Centegra's Back and Spine Center. At the time of his death, Mark was working at the Spinal Rehabilitation Center of Lake Geneva.
Mark was a man of God who loved his family and friends well. He enjoyed fishing with his father and children, attending his children's sporting events, and downhill skiing with his family. They were truly the center of his world.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Dowell; children: Noah, Ava, and Charlotte
Dowell; parents: Earl Jr. and Mary Dowell; sisters: Roxanne (Pete) Cornwell, Kathy Dowell, and Laurie Dowell. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Carol Albin; brother-in-law, Scott (Claire) Albin; and his nieces and nephews: Alyssa (Donnie) Lovill, Hailee Bowers, Josie Dowell-Van Antwerp, Eliot Dowell-Van Antwerp, Calvin Albin, and Sydney Albin. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A Memorial Visitation and Service will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Dowell Children Memorial Fund through Home State Bank, 40 Grant Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014, or call 815-459-2000.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 14, 2020.