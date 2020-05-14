Mark Christopher Dowell
1970 - 2020
Mark Christopher Dowell

Born: December 16, 1970; in McHenry, IL

Died: May 10, 2020; in Lakemoor, IL

Mark Christopher Dowell, age 49, of Lakemoor, IL, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Mark was born December 16, 1970, the son of Earl L., Jr. and Mary R. (nee Burrafato) Dowell. On July 29, 2000, Mark married the love of his life, Jennifer Albin in St. Louis, MO.

Mark was a 1989 graduate of McHenry High School West Campus. Following high school, Mark continued his education at Millikin University in Decatur, IL, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology in 1993. In 1997, Mark received his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, MO. Mark opened his private practice in Woodstock, IL, where he cared for patients for 13 years. In 2010, he joined Centegra Health Care System (now Northwestern Medicine), where he helped develop Centegra's Back and Spine Center. At the time of his death, Mark was working at the Spinal Rehabilitation Center of Lake Geneva.

Mark was a man of God who loved his family and friends well. He enjoyed fishing with his father and children, attending his children's sporting events, and downhill skiing with his family. They were truly the center of his world.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Dowell; children: Noah, Ava, and Charlotte

Dowell; parents: Earl Jr. and Mary Dowell; sisters: Roxanne (Pete) Cornwell, Kathy Dowell, and Laurie Dowell. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Carol Albin; brother-in-law, Scott (Claire) Albin; and his nieces and nephews: Alyssa (Donnie) Lovill, Hailee Bowers, Josie Dowell-Van Antwerp, Eliot Dowell-Van Antwerp, Calvin Albin, and Sydney Albin. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A Memorial Visitation and Service will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Dowell Children Memorial Fund through Home State Bank, 40 Grant Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014, or call 815-459-2000.

For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com, or call 815-385-0063.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 13, 2020
Dearest Dowell family are hearts are heavy for you all. We are praying for Our Heavenly Father to comfort you in this time. Please know that Dr Dowell always talked so much about his family and you knew how much you all meant to him. Our deepest sympathies for you. The Magnus Family
Lisa Magnus
Friend
May 13, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Michelle Kwiatkowski
May 13, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news. He was a great colleague. My deepest condolences.
Alissa Erogbogbo
Coworker
May 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family.

Candace
Colby's mom
Student of Mrs Dowell's
Candace Espo
Student
May 13, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Martin Lackey
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I have known Mark and the Dowell family for many years...my prayers are with all of you!!
Anne Powers
Friend
May 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My husband and I were both patients of his. God Bless your family.
Lisa Fernandez
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Joan Hannant
