|
|
Mark E. Cramsey
Born: January 19, 1955
Died: February 24, 2019
Mark E. Cramsey, 64, of Huntley passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 19, 1955 in Elgin the son of Marion E. and Marian Lucille (Tegtman) Cramsey.
Surviving are his wife, Susan; daughters, Danielle (Steven) Colbert, and Justine Cramsey; grandson, Jordan Colbert; sister, Mary Ann (Noah) Rothering; brother, Joe (Donna) Connery; mother-in-law, Rita Hennig; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Tom and Bill Cramsey.
A Memorial Celebration of Mark's life will be held on Sat. March 9 from 11:00 to 2:00 PM at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St. in Huntley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark's name may be directed to the .
For information visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com or call (847)669-5111.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 5, 2019