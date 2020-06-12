Mark H. Schneiderman
Born: December 5, 1964; in Milwaukee, WI
Died: June 9, 2020; in Union, IL
Mark H. Schneiderman, 55, passed June 9, 2020 at his home in Union surrounded by family.
He was born December 5, 1964 in Milwaukee, WI to Melvin and Jean (Mackey) Schneiderman. On August 27, 1999 he married Victoria Roper.
Mark is survived by his wife, Victoria; his sons, Jason (Alissa), Michael (Tasha), and Andrew (Jeanna); his grandchildren, Taylor, Michael, Noveli, Everett; his mother, Jean Schneiderman; and his sister, Dawn McMichael.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin; his siblings, Keith Schneiderman and Brenda Zange.
Due to social distancing there will be reserved seating for immediate family at the church with limited additional seating. Extended family and friends are invited to watch the funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church via Facebook Live on the Marengo-Union Funeral Home Facebook page at 10am on Saturday, June 13.
Family and friends will be gathering at Mark and Vicki's home at Noon for a celebration of Mark's life.
Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home. For information call 815-568-8131. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.