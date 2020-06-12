Mark H. Schneiderman
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark H. Schneiderman

Born: December 5, 1964; in Milwaukee, WI

Died: June 9, 2020; in Union, IL

Mark H. Schneiderman, 55, passed June 9, 2020 at his home in Union surrounded by family.

He was born December 5, 1964 in Milwaukee, WI to Melvin and Jean (Mackey) Schneiderman. On August 27, 1999 he married Victoria Roper.

Mark is survived by his wife, Victoria; his sons, Jason (Alissa), Michael (Tasha), and Andrew (Jeanna); his grandchildren, Taylor, Michael, Noveli, Everett; his mother, Jean Schneiderman; and his sister, Dawn McMichael.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin; his siblings, Keith Schneiderman and Brenda Zange.

Due to social distancing there will be reserved seating for immediate family at the church with limited additional seating. Extended family and friends are invited to watch the funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church via Facebook Live on the Marengo-Union Funeral Home Facebook page at 10am on Saturday, June 13.

Family and friends will be gathering at Mark and Vicki's home at Noon for a celebration of Mark's life.

Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home. For information call 815-568-8131. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church via Facebook Live on the Marengo-Union Funeral Home Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
8155688131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved